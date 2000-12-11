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About
Filmography
May Kelly
May Kelly
Kinoafisha
Persons
May Kelly
May Kelly
May Kelly
Date of Birth
11 December 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.4
Punch
(2023)
5.2
Kill Your Lover
(2023)
4.4
Mary Had a Little Lamb
(2023)
Filmography
2.9
Dinosaur Hotel 3
Dinosaur Hotel 3
Horror
2024,
Watch trailer
3
Alien Invasion
Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.4
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Horror
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
3.8
Three Blind Mice
Three Blind Mice
Horror
2023, Great Britain
5.4
Punch
Punch
Horror
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
Kill Your Lover
Kill Your Lover
Horror
2023, Great Britain
2.5
Sky Monster
Sky Monster
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror
2022, USA
Show more
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