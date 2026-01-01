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Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant
Kinoafisha
Persons
Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant
Date of Birth
27 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
TÁR
(2022)
7.6
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
(2019)
7.4
Lee
(2024)
Filmography
Les misérables
Les misérables
Drama, History
2026, France
Watch trailer
5.3
Elastic Rome
Roma elastica
Comedy, Drama
2026, France / Italy
6
Duse
Duse
Biography, Drama, History
2025, France / Italy
7.4
Lee
Lee
Biography, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Emmanuelle
Emmanuelle
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Balconettes
Les femmes au balcon
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.9
Looking for Simone
Looking for Simone
Biography, Documentary
2024, France
6.6
A Difficult Year
Une année difficile
Comedy
2023, France
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Noémie Merlant’s private life
Forbidden Love Ignites: Experience the Passion of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'
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