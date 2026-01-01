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Noémie Merlant
Noémie Merlant Noémie Merlant
Kinoafisha Persons Noémie Merlant

Noémie Merlant

Noémie Merlant

Date of Birth
27 November 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

TÁR 7.7
TÁR (2022)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire 7.6
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
Lee 7.4
Lee (2024)

Filmography

Les misérables
Les misérables Les misérables
Drama, History 2026, France
Watch trailer
Elastic Rome 5.3
Elastic Rome Roma elastica
Comedy, Drama 2026, France / Italy
6
Duse Duse
Biography, Drama, History 2025, France / Italy
Lee 7.4
Lee Lee
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Emmanuelle 4.3
Emmanuelle Emmanuelle
Drama 2024, France
Watch trailer
The Balconettes 6.5
The Balconettes Les femmes au balcon
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, France
Watch trailer
Looking for Simone 6.9
Looking for Simone Looking for Simone
Biography, Documentary 2024, France
A Difficult Year 6.6
A Difficult Year Une année difficile
Comedy 2023, France
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Show more
News about Noémie Merlant’s private life
Still from the movie 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)
Forbidden Love Ignites: Experience the Passion of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'
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