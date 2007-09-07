Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Visitor
7.6
The Visitor - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Visitor
7.6

The Visitor

, 2007
The Visitor
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Visitor
7.6
The Visitor - Trailer
The Visitor  Trailer

Synopsis

A college professor travels to New York City to attend a conference and finds a young couple living in his apartment.

Cast

Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
Walter
Haaz Sleiman
Haaz Sleiman
Tarek
Danai Jekesai Gurira
Danai Jekesai Gurira
Zainab
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass
Mouna
Marian Seldes
Barbara
Maggie Moore
Karen
Michael Cumpsty
Charles
Bill McHenry
Darin
Richard Kind
Richard Kind
Jacob
Tzahi Moskovitz
Zev
Director Tom McCarthy
Writer Tom McCarthy
Composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 11 June 2010
World premiere 7 September 2007
Release date
21 February 2008 Germany 0
19 February 2009 Portugal M/12
13 March 2009 Spain
22 February 2008 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,213,880
Production Groundswell Productions, Next Wednesday Productions, Participant
Also known as
The Visitor, O Visitante, Visita inesperada, A látogató, De passage, Du Khách, Ein Sommer in New York - The Visitor, Ha'ore'ah, Külaline, L'ospite inatteso, Misafir, Musafirul nepoftit, Nezvaný host, Obiskovalec, Spotkanie, Відвідувач, Посетитель, Посетителят, 幸福來訪時, 扉をたたく人, Ein Sommer in New York, Návštěvník, 幸福来访时, 不速之客

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Visitor - Trailer
The Visitor Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Ronald Cole Sir?
Prof. Walter Vale Yes? Did you find him?
Ronald Cole He's been removed.
Prof. Walter Vale Removed to where?
Ronald Cole Deported.
Prof. Walter Vale Deported? When?
Ronald Cole He was deported this morning.
Prof. Walter Vale How can that be? No, he - Um, sir, is there any way that I could contact him?
Ronald Cole I don't think so.
Prof. Walter Vale You don't think so? What kind of an answer is that?
Ronald Cole I'm sorry, sir. That's all the information that I have. Now, please step away from the window. You can contact I.C.E. if you have any further questions. The number's on the wall. Sir? Step away from the window, please. Sir. For the last time, step away... from the window.
Prof. Walter Vale [Walks up to the phone number on the wall, walks back to the window] You can't just take people away like that. Do you hear me? He was a good man, a good person. It's not fair! We are not just helpless children! He had a life! Do you hear me? I mean, do YOU hear ME? What's the matter with you?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more