Ronald Cole Sir?

Prof. Walter Vale Yes? Did you find him?

Ronald Cole He's been removed.

Prof. Walter Vale Removed to where?

Ronald Cole Deported.

Prof. Walter Vale Deported? When?

Ronald Cole He was deported this morning.

Prof. Walter Vale How can that be? No, he - Um, sir, is there any way that I could contact him?

Ronald Cole I don't think so.

Prof. Walter Vale You don't think so? What kind of an answer is that?

Ronald Cole I'm sorry, sir. That's all the information that I have. Now, please step away from the window. You can contact I.C.E. if you have any further questions. The number's on the wall. Sir? Step away from the window, please. Sir. For the last time, step away... from the window.