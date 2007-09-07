Ronald Cole
Sir?
Prof. Walter Vale
Yes? Did you find him?
Ronald Cole
He's been removed.
Prof. Walter Vale
Removed to where?
Ronald Cole
Deported.
Prof. Walter Vale
Deported? When?
Ronald Cole
He was deported this morning.
Prof. Walter Vale
How can that be? No, he - Um, sir, is there any way that I could contact him?
Ronald Cole
I don't think so.
Prof. Walter Vale
You don't think so? What kind of an answer is that?
Ronald Cole
I'm sorry, sir. That's all the information that I have. Now, please step away from the window. You can contact I.C.E. if you have any further questions. The number's on the wall. Sir? Step away from the window, please. Sir. For the last time, step away... from the window.
Prof. Walter Vale
[Walks up to the phone number on the wall, walks back to the window]
You can't just take people away like that. Do you hear me? He was a good man, a good person. It's not fair! We are not just helpless children! He had a life! Do you hear me? I mean, do YOU hear ME? What's the matter with you?