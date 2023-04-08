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8.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Pookkaalam
8.4
Pookkaalam
, 2023
Pookkaalam
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.4
Synopsis
A couple in their late 90s, lead a happy life with a large family of four generations. On the day of their granddaughter's engagement an unexpected event sends them on a magical journey that will test their familial bonds.
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Cast
Vijayaraghavan
Ittoop
K.P.A.C. Leela
Kochuthresiamma
Basil Joseph
Jikkumon
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Ganga Meera
Elsamma
Abu Salim
Venu
Annu Antony
Elsi
Arun Kurian
Susheel
Arun Ajikumar
Guinness
V. Suresh Thampanoor
Xavier
Sarath Sabha
Fr. Gabriel
Director
Ganesh Raj
Writer
Ganesh Raj
Composer
Sachin Warrier
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
19 May 2023
World premiere
8 April 2023
Release date
8 April 2023
India
U
13 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$55,433
Production
Thomas Thiruvalla Films
Also known as
Pookkaalam, Pookalam, Pookkalam
More
Film rating
8.4
Rate
15
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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