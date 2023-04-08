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Poster of Pookkaalam
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Pookkaalam
8.4

Pookkaalam

, 2023
Pookkaalam
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Pookkaalam
8.4

Synopsis

A couple in their late 90s, lead a happy life with a large family of four generations. On the day of their granddaughter's engagement an unexpected event sends them on a magical journey that will test their familial bonds.

Cast

Vijayaraghavan
Ittoop
K.P.A.C. Leela
Kochuthresiamma
Basil Joseph
Jikkumon
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Ganga Meera
Elsamma
Abu Salim
Venu
Annu Antony
Elsi
Arun Kurian
Susheel
Arun Ajikumar
Guinness
V. Suresh Thampanoor
Xavier
Sarath Sabha
Fr. Gabriel
Director Ganesh Raj
Writer Ganesh Raj
Composer Sachin Warrier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 May 2023
World premiere 8 April 2023
Release date
8 April 2023 India U
13 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $55,433
Production Thomas Thiruvalla Films
Also known as
Pookkaalam, Pookalam, Pookkalam

Film rating

8.4
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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