Shrek 5

Synopsis

The fifth film in the Shrek franchise.

Country USA
Production year 2027
World premiere 30 June 2027
Release date
30 June 2027 Czechia
30 June 2027 France TP
30 June 2027 Germany
30 June 2027 Lithuania
30 June 2027 Poland
30 June 2027 Spain
30 June 2027 USA
Production DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Shrek 5, Шрек 5, Gã Chằn Tinh Tốt Bụng 5, Le Shrek Cinco, Untitled Shrek Film, シュレック5
Director
Walt Dohrn
Walt Dohrn
Cast
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

0.0
