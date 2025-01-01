Menu
Shrek 5
Shrek 5
Shrek 5
Shrek 5
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Synopsis
The fifth film in the Shrek franchise.
Shrek 5
teaser
teaser
Country
USA
Production year
2027
World premiere
30 June 2027
Release date
30 June 2027
Czechia
30 June 2027
France
TP
30 June 2027
Germany
30 June 2027
Lithuania
30 June 2027
Poland
30 June 2027
Spain
30 June 2027
USA
Production
DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Shrek 5, Шрек 5, Gã Chằn Tinh Tốt Bụng 5, Le Shrek Cinco, Untitled Shrek Film, シュレック5
Director
Walt Dohrn
Cast
Eddie Murphy
Mike Myers
Cameron Diaz
Cast and Crew
Cartoon in
