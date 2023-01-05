Menu
Poster of Cricket & Antoinette
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Cricket & Antoinette

Cricket & Antoinette

Cvrcak i mravica
Synopsis

Two main characters, Cricket and Antoinette, represent two separate worlds, the world of noise, chaos and creativity on the one side, and the world of work, order and discipline on the other. As they fall in love, in spite of obvious differences, they manage to create harmony.
Country Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 September 2024
World premiere 5 January 2023
Release date
5 January 2023 Croatia
20 October 2023 Estonia
23 November 2023 Germany 0
14 August 2024 Netherlands AL
24 March 2023 Poland
7 November 2024 Qatar
7 November 2024 UAE 18TC
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $316,290
Production Diedra, Zagreb Film
Also known as
Cvrcak i mravica, Cricket & Antoinette, Co w trawie gra, Cvrčak i mravica, Ket e Antoinette, Kit & Antoinette und der magische Himbeerhut, Kit und Antoinette und der magische Himbeerhut, Rohutirts ja sipelgas, Сверчкеты, Цвіркун і мураха
Director
Luka Rukavina
Kristijan Milic
Cast
Tara Thaller
Mladen Vasary
Marko Petric
Hrvoje Keckes
