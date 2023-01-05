Two main characters, Cricket and Antoinette, represent two separate worlds, the world of noise, chaos and creativity on the one side, and the world of work, order and discipline on the other. As they fall in love, in spite of obvious differences, they manage to create harmony.
Cvrcak i mravica, Cricket & Antoinette, Co w trawie gra, Cvrčak i mravica, Ket e Antoinette, Kit & Antoinette und der magische Himbeerhut, Kit und Antoinette und der magische Himbeerhut, Rohutirts ja sipelgas, Сверчкеты, Цвіркун і мураха