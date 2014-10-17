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Fig Jam 2
6.0
Fig Jam 2
, 2014
Incir Reçeli 2
Turkey / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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6.0
Synopsis
After losing the woman he loves in the original Fig Jam, Metin (Halil Sezai Paracikoglu) finds himself seriously alone. His life is a repetitive round of singing at a bar and grieving for everything he has lost. Until, that is, Gi...
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Cast
Sezai Paracikoglu
Metin
Safak Pekdemir
Gizem
Ahmet Uz
Fikret
Mehmet Selim Akgul
Cemil
Sinan Çaliskanoglu
Erol
Tugba Sariünal
Asli
Melike Güner
Duygu
Hakan Ilçin
Bar Sahibi
Bahattin Cüneyt Aksakal
Güvenlik Timur
Onur Bilge
Garson 1
Director
Aytaç Agirlar
Writer
Aytaç Agirlar
,
Kamer Evren
Composer
Tamer Ciray
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
17 October 2014
Release date
6 April 2023
Azerbaijan
12+
17 October 2014
Turkey
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$692,605
Production
BKM, Besiktas Kültür Merkezi (BKM)
Also known as
Incir Reçeli 2, Варенье из инжира 2, Incir Receli 2
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Showtimes
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