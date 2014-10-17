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Poster of Fig Jam 2
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Fig Jam 2
6.0

Fig Jam 2

, 2014
Incir Reçeli 2
Turkey / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Fig Jam 2
6.0

Synopsis

After losing the woman he loves in the original Fig Jam, Metin (Halil Sezai Paracikoglu) finds himself seriously alone. His life is a repetitive round of singing at a bar and grieving for everything he has lost. Until, that is, Gi...

Cast

Sezai Paracikoglu
Metin
Safak Pekdemir
Gizem
Ahmet Uz
Fikret
Mehmet Selim Akgul
Cemil
Sinan Çaliskanoglu
Erol
Tugba Sariünal
Asli
Melike Güner
Duygu
Hakan Ilçin
Bar Sahibi
Bahattin Cüneyt Aksakal
Güvenlik Timur
Onur Bilge
Onur Bilge
Garson 1
Director Aytaç Agirlar
Writer Aytaç Agirlar, Kamer Evren
Composer Tamer Ciray
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 17 October 2014
Release date
6 April 2023 Azerbaijan 12+
17 October 2014 Turkey
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $692,605
Production BKM, Besiktas Kültür Merkezi (BKM)
Also known as
Incir Reçeli 2, Варенье из инжира 2, Incir Receli 2

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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