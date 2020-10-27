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Poster of Ibrahim
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Ibrahim
6.3

Ibrahim

, 2020
Ibrahim
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ibrahim
6.3

Synopsis

When teenage Ibrahim lands his father with an unexpected debt, he resolves to do whatever it takes to make amends and gain his father’s respect.

Cast

Abdel Bendaher
Ibrahim Bougaoui
Samir Guesmi
Ahmed Bougaoui
Rabah Nait Oufella
Rabah Nait Oufella
Achille
Luàna Bajrami
Luàna Bajrami
Louisa
Philippe Rebbot
Philippe Rebbot
Jean
Maryline Canto
Maryline Canto
La prof de compta
Souad Arsane
Déborah
Florence Loiret
La femme du magasin
Djemel Barek
L'homme du magasin
Jean-Charles Clichet
Jean-Charles Clichet
Le hipster à l'arrêt du bus
Director Samir Guesmi
Writer Sylvie Verheyde, Samir Guesmi, Camille Lugan, Rosa Attab
Composer Raphael Elig
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 23 June 2021
World premiere 27 October 2020
Release date
23 June 2021 France
Worldwide Gross $125,412
Production Why Not Productions, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Ibrahim

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 21 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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