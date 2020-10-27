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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Ibrahim
6.3
Ibrahim
, 2020
Ibrahim
France / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
6.3
Synopsis
When teenage Ibrahim lands his father with an unexpected debt, he resolves to do whatever it takes to make amends and gain his father’s respect.
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Cast
Abdel Bendaher
Ibrahim Bougaoui
Samir Guesmi
Ahmed Bougaoui
Rabah Nait Oufella
Achille
Luàna Bajrami
Louisa
Philippe Rebbot
Jean
Maryline Canto
La prof de compta
Souad Arsane
Déborah
Florence Loiret
La femme du magasin
Djemel Barek
L'homme du magasin
Jean-Charles Clichet
Le hipster à l'arrêt du bus
Director
Samir Guesmi
Writer
Sylvie Verheyde
,
Samir Guesmi
,
Camille Lugan
,
Rosa Attab
Composer
Raphael Elig
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
23 June 2021
World premiere
27 October 2020
Release date
23 June 2021
France
Worldwide Gross
$125,412
Production
Why Not Productions, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Ibrahim
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 21 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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