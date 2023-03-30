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Poster of Vain emes kino
Kinoafisha Films Vain emes kino

Vain emes kino

, 2023
Vain emes kino
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Vain emes kino

Cast

Zhuldyzaj Dujsenbieva
Muhammetali Abdikerim
Asanali Ashimov
Нұрлан Еспанов
Baglan Abdraimov
Bahytzhan Al'peisov
Dinara Satzhan
Gul'shat Tutova
Director Marat Ospan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 March 2023
Release date
30 March 2023 Kazakhstan 12+
Also known as
Vajn emes kino

Film rating

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