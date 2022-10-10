Damir is being threatened in an abandoned factory. Loan sharks even go to his home, where his pregnant wife, Cholpon, and their young daughter are. The loan sharks harass the family, even to the point of writing "home for sale" on the exterior of their house. Damir desperately tries to borrow money from his relatives, friends, and anyone else he knows; Cholpon also struggles to prevent the worst from happening. To the couple, every second is urgent, but their conversations are concise; their actions plain. With occasional silences and pauses, the film indifferently watches the couple's pressing circumstances, and paradoxically such indifference adds to the tension. Driven to a dead end, each makes the best choice for themselves. Yet ironically their choices are incompatible, and this irony shows the present state of Kyrgyzstan.