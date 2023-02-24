Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Santhosham
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Santhosham

Santhosham

Santhosham 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Depicts the emotional bond between siblings, family values along with a soft touch of humor and a love track that run in parallel.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 February 2023
Release date
24 February 2023 India U
9 March 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $2,528
Production Mise-En-Scene Entertainment
Also known as
Santhosham
Director
Ajith V. Thomas
Cast
Asha Aravind
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Anu Sithara
Mallika Sukumaran
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more