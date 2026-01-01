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Poster of Roman v pis'makh
Kinoafisha Films Roman v pis'makh

Roman v pis'makh

, 2011
Roman v pis'makh
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Roman v pis'makh

Cast

Olga Ivanova
Tanya
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Denis
Anna Nosatova
Anna Nosatova
Katya
Denis Pyanov
Denis Pyanov
Philip Sviridov
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Eduard
Director Konstantin Statskiy
Writer Konstantin Kostenko, Marina Shikhaleyeva
Composer Dmitriy Chizhevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
Production Tesey
Also known as
Roman v pis'makh, Роман в письмах, Роман у листах

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