Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Date of Birth
3 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
9.4
Gorkij 53
(2024)
7.3
The Winner
(1947)
6.0
Guest from Kuban
(1956)
Filmography
Poteryannyj klyuch
Romantic
2025, Russia
Zov rusalki
Detective
2025, Russia
Ya pomogu
Romantic
2025, Russia
Lyubit bez pamyati
Detective
2025, Russia
Izgoj. Karhuu
Detective
2025, Russia
Izgoj 3
Detective
2025, Russia
Izgoj 3
Detective, Action
2025, Russia
Pretorianec
Action, Detective
2024, Russia
Izgoj 2
Detective
2024, Russia
9.4
Gorkij 53
Crime
2024, Russia
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective
2024, Russia
Alibi Feniksa
Detective
2023, Russia
Izgoy
Detective
2023, Russia
Krutye mery
Drama, Action, Detective
2023, Russia
Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Romantic
2023, Russia
Dina i doberman
War, Drama
2022, Russia
Hochu tebe verit
Romantic
2022, Ukraine
Cena molchaniya
Drama, Crime
2022, Russia
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Drama
2021, Russia
Zovi menya mamoy
Drama, History
2020, Russia
Andreevskij flag
Drama, War
2020, Russia
V otrazhenii tebya
Romantic
2019, Russia
Dvoynaya zhizn
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2018, Russia
Rodnoe serdce
Romantic
2017, Russia
Show more
