Andrey Frolov
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Frolov

Date of Birth
3 August 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Gorkij 53 9.4
Gorkij 53 (2024)
The Winner 7.3
The Winner (1947)
Guest from Kuban 6.0
Guest from Kuban (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 45 Films 9 TV Shows 36 Actor 42 Director 3
Poteryannyj klyuch
Romantic 2025, Russia
Zov rusalki
Detective 2025, Russia
Ya pomogu
Romantic 2025, Russia
Lyubit bez pamyati
Detective 2025, Russia
Izgoj. Karhuu
Detective 2025, Russia
Izgoj 3
Detective 2025, Russia
Izgoj 3
Detective, Action 2025, Russia
Pretorianec
Action, Detective 2024, Russia
Izgoj 2
Detective 2024, Russia
Gorkij 53 9.4
Gorkij 53
Crime 2024, Russia
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective 2024, Russia
Alibi Feniksa
Detective 2023, Russia
Izgoy
Detective 2023, Russia
Krutye mery
Drama, Action, Detective 2023, Russia
Paromschica. Dolina Mechty
Romantic 2023, Russia
Dina i doberman
War, Drama 2022, Russia
Hochu tebe verit
Romantic 2022, Ukraine
Cena molchaniya
Drama, Crime 2022, Russia
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Drama 2021, Russia
Zovi menya mamoy
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Andreevskij flag
Drama, War 2020, Russia
V otrazhenii tebya
Romantic 2019, Russia
Dvoynaya zhizn
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2018, Russia
Rodnoe serdce
Romantic 2017, Russia
Show more
