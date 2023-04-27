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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Honeymoon
5.9
Honeymoon
, 2023
Honeymoon
Spain / Drama / 18+
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5.9
Honeymoon
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Eva and Carlos are a marriage in ruins united by Jonas, their son. When Jonas goes to USA and dies unexpectedly, the need to repatriate the body of his son leads them to get the necessary money and run a strange and unsuspected co...
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Cast
Javier Gutiérrez
Carlos
María Vázquez
Santos
Nathalie Poza
Eva
Pablo Derqui
Víctor
Diego Anido
Miquel Insua
Antonio
Antonio Durán 'Morris'
Mario
Silvia Zhou
Sayaka
Fernando Albizu
Andrés
María Tasende
Leticia
Desiré Pillado
Lucía
Director
Enrique Otero
Writer
Roberto G. Méndez
,
Enrique Otero
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
27 April 2023
Release date
24 July 2026
Russia
27 April 2023
Kazakhstan
27 April 2023
Kyrgyzstan
16+
25 July 2024
Puerto Rico
NR
12 January 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$38,309
Production
Accamedia Productions, Control Z, Deputación de Ourense
Also known as
Honeymoon
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
4.9
IMDb
Updated 25 March 2026
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