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Poster of Honeymoon
5.9
Honeymoon - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Honeymoon
5.9

Honeymoon

, 2023
Honeymoon
Spain / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Honeymoon
5.9
Honeymoon - Trailer
Honeymoon  Trailer

Synopsis

Eva and Carlos are a marriage in ruins united by Jonas, their son. When Jonas goes to USA and dies unexpectedly, the need to repatriate the body of his son leads them to get the necessary money and run a strange and unsuspected co...

Cast

Javier Gutiérrez
Javier Gutiérrez
Carlos
María Vázquez
María Vázquez
Santos
Nathalie Poza
Nathalie Poza
Eva
Pablo Derqui
Pablo Derqui
Víctor
Diego Anido
Diego Anido
Miquel Insua
Antonio
Antonio Durán 'Morris'
Mario
Silvia Zhou
Sayaka
Fernando Albizu
Andrés
María Tasende
Leticia
Desiré Pillado
Lucía
Director Enrique Otero
Writer Roberto G. Méndez, Enrique Otero
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 27 April 2023
Release date
24 July 2026 Russia
27 April 2023 Kazakhstan
27 April 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
25 July 2024 Puerto Rico NR
12 January 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $38,309
Production Accamedia Productions, Control Z, Deputación de Ourense
Also known as
Honeymoon

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 25 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Honeymoon - Trailer
Honeymoon Trailer
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