Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
María Vázquez
María Vázquez María Vázquez
Kinoafisha Persons María Vázquez

María Vázquez

María Vázquez

Date of Birth
19 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Birth 7.5
Birth (2024)
Little Loves 6.8
Little Loves (2024)
+Cuñados 6.8
+Cuñados (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Gardener 6.2
The Gardener
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Spain
Little Loves 6.8
Little Loves Los pequeños amores
Romantic, Drama 2024, France / Spain
Watch trailer
Birth 7.5
Birth Alumbramiento
Drama 2024, Spain
+Cuñados 6.8
+Cuñados +Cuñados
Comedy 2024, Spain
Honeymoon 5.9
Honeymoon Honeymoon
Drama 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Foremost by Night 5.9
Foremost by Night Sobre todo de noche
Drama 2023, Spain / France / Portugal
Santo 4.9
Santo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more