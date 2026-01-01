Menu
María Vázquez
María Vázquez
María Vázquez
María Vázquez
María Vázquez
Date of Birth
19 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Birth
(2024)
6.8
Little Loves
(2024)
6.8
+Cuñados
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actress
7
6.2
The Gardener
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Spain
6.8
Little Loves
Los pequeños amores
Romantic, Drama
2024, France / Spain
Watch trailer
7.5
Birth
Alumbramiento
Drama
2024, Spain
6.8
+Cuñados
+Cuñados
Comedy
2024, Spain
5.9
Honeymoon
Honeymoon
Drama
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
5.9
Foremost by Night
Sobre todo de noche
Drama
2023, Spain / France / Portugal
4.9
Santo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Spain
