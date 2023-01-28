Successful cartoonist Lisa and her siblings gather at their parents' farm for the first time in over ten years. The parents want only one of them to inherit the forest, which has been in the family's possessions for generations.
En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt, One Day All This Will Be Yours, En dag vil alt dette bli ditt, Jonain päivänä kaikki tämä on sinun, Un giorno tutto questo sarà tuo, ODATWBY, En dag kommer allt det har bli ditt
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.