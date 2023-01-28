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Poster of One Day All This Will Be Yours
6.4
Kinoafisha Films One Day All This Will Be Yours
6.4

One Day All This Will Be Yours

, 2023
En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt
Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of One Day All This Will Be Yours
6.4

Synopsis

Successful cartoonist Lisa and her siblings gather at their parents' farm for the first time in over ten years. The parents want only one of them to inherit the forest, which has been in the family's possessions for generations.

Cast

Peter Haber
Peter Haber
Pappa
Suzanne Reuter
Suzanne Reuter
Mamma
Emil Almén
Emil Almén
Paul
Filip Berg
Filip Berg
Karin Franz Körlof
Lisa
Arvin Kananian
Arvin Kananian
Alex
Elvis Ral Lustig
Artur
Alice Karlsson
Unga Lisa
Liv Mjönes
Liv Mjönes
Josefin
Liliana Fonda
Adeline
Alfred Uusitalo
Rasmus
Director Andreas Öhman
Writer Andreas Öhman
Composer David Larsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 January 2023
Release date
20 June 2024 Czechia
24 March 2023 Finland 7
3 February 2023 Sweden 11
Production Grand Slam Film Production
Also known as
En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt, One Day All This Will Be Yours, En dag vil alt dette bli ditt, Jonain päivänä kaikki tämä on sinun, Un giorno tutto questo sarà tuo, ODATWBY, En dag kommer allt det har bli ditt

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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