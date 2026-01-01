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Liv Mjönes
Liv Mjönes Liv Mjönes
Kinoafisha Persons Liv Mjönes

Liv Mjönes

Liv Mjönes

Date of Birth
18 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Torpederna 7.5
Torpederna (2014)
Anno 1790 7.3
Anno 1790 (2011)
Tigers 6.9
Tigers (2020)

Filmography

Kapningen 5.5
Kapningen
Drama, Thriller, 2023, Sweden
Blackwater 6.7
Blackwater
Drama, Crime, 2023, Sweden/Denmark/Germany
One Day All This Will Be Yours 6.4
One Day All This Will Be Yours En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt
Drama 2023, Sweden
The Holiday 5
The Holiday
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Viking Wolf 6
Viking Wolf Vikingulven
Horror, Thriller 2022, Norway
Watch trailer
Eva & Adam 4.9
Eva & Adam Eva & Adam
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2021, Sweden
Tigers 6.9
Tigers Tigers
Drama 2020, Sweden / Italy / Denmark
Sthlm Rekviem 6.3
Sthlm Rekviem
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Sweden
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