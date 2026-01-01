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About
Filmography
Liv Mjönes
Liv Mjönes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liv Mjönes
Liv Mjönes
Liv Mjönes
Date of Birth
18 September 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Torpederna
(2014)
7.3
Anno 1790
(2011)
6.9
Tigers
(2020)
Filmography
5.5
Kapningen
Drama, Thriller,
2023, Sweden
6.7
Blackwater
Drama, Crime,
2023, Sweden/Denmark/Germany
6.4
One Day All This Will Be Yours
En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt
Drama
2023, Sweden
5
The Holiday
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
6
Viking Wolf
Vikingulven
Horror, Thriller
2022, Norway
Watch trailer
4.9
Eva & Adam
Eva & Adam
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2021, Sweden
6.9
Tigers
Tigers
Drama
2020, Sweden / Italy / Denmark
6.3
Sthlm Rekviem
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Sweden
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