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Filmography
Emil Almén
Emil Almén
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emil Almén
Emil Almén
Emil Almén
Date of Birth
30 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Gåsmamman
(2015)
6.9
Mafia
(2024)
6.9
The Unlikely Murderer
(2021)
Filmography
6.7
The Glass Dome
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, Sweden
5.3
We Die Tonight
Vi dör i natt
Action, Thriller
2025, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.9
Mafia
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, Sweden
The Pirate Bay
Drama, Biography
2024, Sweden
6.8
Summer Times
Sommartider
Drama
2024, Sweden
6.4
One Day All This Will Be Yours
En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt
Drama
2023, Sweden
6.4
Lust
Drama, Comedy
2022, Sweden
6.9
The Unlikely Murderer
Drama, Crime
2021, Sweden
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