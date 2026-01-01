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Emil Almén
Emil Almén Emil Almén
Kinoafisha Persons Emil Almén

Emil Almén

Emil Almén

Date of Birth
30 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Gåsmamman 7.6
Gåsmamman (2015)
Mafia 6.9
Mafia (2024)
The Unlikely Murderer 6.9
The Unlikely Murderer (2021)

Filmography

The Glass Dome 6.7
The Glass Dome
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, Sweden
We Die Tonight 5.3
We Die Tonight Vi dör i natt
Action, Thriller 2025, Sweden
Watch trailer
Mafia 6.9
Mafia
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, Sweden
The Pirate Bay
The Pirate Bay
Drama, Biography 2024, Sweden
Summer Times 6.8
Summer Times Sommartider
Drama 2024, Sweden
One Day All This Will Be Yours 6.4
One Day All This Will Be Yours En dag kommer allt det här bli ditt
Drama 2023, Sweden
Lust 6.4
Lust
Drama, Comedy 2022, Sweden
The Unlikely Murderer 6.9
The Unlikely Murderer
Drama, Crime 2021, Sweden
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