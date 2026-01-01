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Ibn Fadlan
Ibn Fadlan
, 2023
Ibn Fadlan
Russia / History, Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Zulfat Zakirov
Ahmed ibn Fadlan
Asan Bilâlov
Elteber Almush
Lenar Gilmutdinov
Abdullah ibn Bashtu
Almaz Sabirzyanov
Bulan
Timur Akulov
Alexander Feldman
Director
Ainaz Mukhametzyanov
Writer
Rudolf Khainurov
,
Ainaz Mukhametzyanov
,
Ramis Nazmiev
Composer
Almaz Askhadullin
,
Radik Salimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
Budget
22,000,000 RUR
Production
Huzur TV
Also known as
Ibn Fadlan, Ибн Фадлан
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0.0
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