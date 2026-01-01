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Poster of Ibn Fadlan
Kinoafisha Films Ibn Fadlan

Ibn Fadlan

, 2023
Ibn Fadlan
Russia / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of Ibn Fadlan

Cast

Zulfat Zakirov
Ahmed ibn Fadlan
Asan Bilâlov
Elteber Almush
Lenar Gilmutdinov
Abdullah ibn Bashtu
Almaz Sabirzyanov
Bulan
Timur Akulov
Alexander Feldman
Director Ainaz Mukhametzyanov
Writer Rudolf Khainurov, Ainaz Mukhametzyanov, Ramis Nazmiev
Composer Almaz Askhadullin, Radik Salimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Budget 22,000,000 RUR
Production Huzur TV
Also known as
Ibn Fadlan, Ибн Фадлан

Film rating

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