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About
Filmography
Lucien Callamand
Lucien Callamand
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucien Callamand
Lucien Callamand
Lucien Callamand
Date of Birth
1 April 1888
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 December 1968
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Marius
(1931)
7.0
L'école buissonnière
(1949)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1949
1931
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7
L'école buissonnière
L'école buissonnière
Drama
1949, France
7.8
Marius
Marius
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1931, France
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