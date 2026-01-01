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Lucien Callamand Lucien Callamand
Kinoafisha Persons Lucien Callamand

Lucien Callamand

Lucien Callamand

Date of Birth
1 April 1888
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 December 1968
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Marius 7.8
Marius (1931)
L'école buissonnière 7.0
L'école buissonnière (1949)

Filmography

Genre
Year
L'école buissonnière 7
L'école buissonnière L'école buissonnière
Drama 1949, France
Marius 7.8
Marius Marius
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1931, France
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