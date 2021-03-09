Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
3.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Uploaded
3.3
Uploaded
, 2021
Uploaded
USA / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.3
Synopsis
A famous and successful TV prankster finds himself the victim of the ultimate prank when he is set up for a murder he did not commit.
Expand
Cast
Chase Ryan Jeffery
Mark Clifton
Jessica Diane
Julie Pinehurst
Alex Demir
Detective Brandman
Beverley Mitchell
Victoria Perry
Brian Krause
Captain Ortiz
Tom Green
Motel Clerk
John Zacchino
William Rifkin
Eric Roberts
Bobby
Josh Server
John Stone
Jesse Woodrow
Darius
Director
Kamran Delan
Writer
Kamran Delan
Composer
Chris Hayman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
9 March 2021
World premiere
9 March 2021
Production
Digital Mind Productions (II), Dreamchild Films
Also known as
Uploaded, Deadly Prank, Смертельный пранк
More
Film rating
3.3
Rate
10
votes
3.1
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree