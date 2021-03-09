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Poster of Uploaded
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Uploaded
3.3

Uploaded

, 2021
Uploaded
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Uploaded
3.3

Synopsis

A famous and successful TV prankster finds himself the victim of the ultimate prank when he is set up for a murder he did not commit.

Cast

Chase Ryan Jeffery
Mark Clifton
Jessica Diane
Julie Pinehurst
Alex Demir
Detective Brandman
Beverley Mitchell
Victoria Perry
Brian Krause
Brian Krause
Captain Ortiz
Tom Green
Tom Green
Motel Clerk
John Zacchino
William Rifkin
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Bobby
Josh Server
John Stone
Jesse Woodrow
Darius
Director Kamran Delan
Writer Kamran Delan
Composer Chris Hayman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 9 March 2021
World premiere 9 March 2021
Production Digital Mind Productions (II), Dreamchild Films
Also known as
Uploaded, Deadly Prank, Смертельный пранк

Film rating

3.3
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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