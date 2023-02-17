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Poster of Christy
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Christy
6.0

Christy

, 2023
Christy
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Christy
6.0

Synopsis

Roy, a village boy who's a failure at studies, joins Christy's tuition. They become good friends, but later when Christy gets a job abroad, Roy's life changes

Cast

Malavika Mohanan
Christy
Mathew Thomas
Roy
Sminu Sijo
Joy Mathew
Rajesh Madhavan
Shelly
Aravind SK
Shameer
Manju Pathrose
Lissie
Muthumani
Malini
Vineeth Vishwam
Joji
Savithri Sreedharan
Christy's Grandmother
Veena Nair
Soosi
Vincent Vadakkan
Abdul Rasheed
Director Alvin Henry
Writer G.R. Indugopan, Benyamin, Alvin Henry
Composer Kaivalya Arekar, Govind Vasantha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023 India U
23 February 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $137,913
Production Rocky Mountain Cinemas
Also known as
Christy, Кристи

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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