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Christy
6.0
Christy
, 2023
Christy
India / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Synopsis
Roy, a village boy who's a failure at studies, joins Christy's tuition. They become good friends, but later when Christy gets a job abroad, Roy's life changes
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Cast
Malavika Mohanan
Christy
Mathew Thomas
Roy
Sminu Sijo
Joy Mathew
Rajesh Madhavan
Shelly
Aravind SK
Shameer
Manju Pathrose
Lissie
Muthumani
Malini
Vineeth Vishwam
Joji
Savithri Sreedharan
Christy's Grandmother
Veena Nair
Soosi
Vincent Vadakkan
Abdul Rasheed
Director
Alvin Henry
Writer
G.R. Indugopan
,
Benyamin
,
Alvin Henry
Composer
Kaivalya Arekar
,
Govind Vasantha
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023
India
U
23 February 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$137,913
Production
Rocky Mountain Cinemas
Also known as
Christy, Кристи
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 21 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
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