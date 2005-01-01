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Poster of Confess
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Confess
4.7

Confess

, 2005
Confess
USA, Mexico / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Confess
4.7

Synopsis

A young ex-hacker, disgruntled with his life, lashes back at those deemed responsible, uploading unfavorable video footage of them on the internet.

Cast

Ali Larter
Ali Larter
Olivia Averill
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Agnes Lessor
William Sadler
William Sadler
Senator Roger Lampert
Eugene Byrd
Terell Lessor
Glenn Fitzgerald
Greg Lanser
Paul Butler
FBI Agent Davis
David Harbour
David Harbour
FBI Agent McAllister
Josh Pais
Josh Pais
Allen Kelner
Ross Gibby
Richard Heston
Johnny Pruitt
Convex
Director Stefan C. Schaefer
Writer Stefan C. Schaefer
Composer Scott Jacoby
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
1 January 2005 USA R
MPAA R
Production Centrifugal Films
Also known as
Confess, A Confissão, Az utolsó vallomás, Confess - La verità.. è in rete, Eteraaf, Ομολογία, Изповядай

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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