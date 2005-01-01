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4.7
Kinoafisha
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Confess
4.7
Confess
, 2005
Confess
USA, Mexico / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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4.7
Synopsis
A young ex-hacker, disgruntled with his life, lashes back at those deemed responsible, uploading unfavorable video footage of them on the internet.
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Cast
Ali Larter
Olivia Averill
Melissa Leo
Agnes Lessor
William Sadler
Senator Roger Lampert
Eugene Byrd
Terell Lessor
Glenn Fitzgerald
Greg Lanser
Paul Butler
FBI Agent Davis
David Harbour
FBI Agent McAllister
Josh Pais
Allen Kelner
Ross Gibby
Richard Heston
Johnny Pruitt
Convex
Director
Stefan C. Schaefer
Writer
Stefan C. Schaefer
Composer
Scott Jacoby
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
1 January 2005
Release date
1 January 2005
USA
R
MPAA
R
Production
Centrifugal Films
Also known as
Confess, A Confissão, Az utolsó vallomás, Confess - La verità.. è in rete, Eteraaf, Ομολογία, Изповядай
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
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