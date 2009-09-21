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Poster of It's Your Stop, Madam
2.1
Kinoafisha Films It's Your Stop, Madam
2.1

It's Your Stop, Madam

, 2008
Vasha ostanovka, madam
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of It's Your Stop, Madam
2.1

Synopsis

If you are a provincial who wants to conquer a big city, then you should not look for easy ways to the heights of well-being - the bitter experience of the girl Lera is proof of this.

Cast

Kirill Pletnev
Kirill Pletnev
Roman
Hanna Kazyuchyts
Hanna Kazyuchyts
Lera
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Nikolai
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Varvara Shulyateva
Director Sergey Komarov
Writer Pavel Ivanov, Aleksandr Korenkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 21 September 2009
Release date
21 September 2009 Russia
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe, Park Cinema Production
Also known as
Vasha ostanovka, madam, It's Your Stop, Madam, Ваша остановка, мадам!

Film rating

2.1
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
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