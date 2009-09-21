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2.1
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It's Your Stop, Madam
2.1
It's Your Stop, Madam
, 2008
Vasha ostanovka, madam
Russia / Drama / 18+
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2.1
Synopsis
If you are a provincial who wants to conquer a big city, then you should not look for easy ways to the heights of well-being - the bitter experience of the girl Lera is proof of this.
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Cast
Kirill Pletnev
Roman
Hanna Kazyuchyts
Lera
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Nikolai
Olga Lapshina
Varvara Shulyateva
Director
Sergey Komarov
Writer
Pavel Ivanov
,
Aleksandr Korenkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
21 September 2009
Release date
21 September 2009
Russia
Production
Kinokompaniya Russkoe, Park Cinema Production
Also known as
Vasha ostanovka, madam, It's Your Stop, Madam, Ваша остановка, мадам!
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Film rating
2.1
Rate
12
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 16 February 2023
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