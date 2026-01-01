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Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer Mamie Gummer
Kinoafisha Persons Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer

Date of Birth
3 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

John Adams 8.5
John Adams (2008)
The Good Wife 8.4
The Good Wife (2009)
The Big C 7.9
The Big C (2010)

Filmography

We Were Liars 6.4
We Were Liars
Thriller 2025, USA
Brilliant Minds 7
Brilliant Minds
Drama 2024, USA
DMZ 5.2
DMZ
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, 2021, USA
Separation 4.6
Separation Separation
Horror 2021, USA
Blood of Zeus 7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation 2020, USA
The Collection 6.7
The Collection
Drama, Family, Romantic 2016, USA
Ricki and the Flash 7
Ricki and the Flash Ricki and the Flash
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA
Watch trailer
The End of the Tour 7
The End of the Tour The End of the Tour
Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
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