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About
Filmography
Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer
Date of Birth
3 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
John Adams
(2008)
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
7.9
The Big C
(2010)
Filmography
6.4
We Were Liars
Thriller
2025, USA
7
Brilliant Minds
Drama
2024, USA
5.2
DMZ
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action,
2021, USA
4.6
Separation
Separation
Horror
2021, USA
7.3
Blood of Zeus
Action, Anime, Fantasy, Animation
2020, USA
6.7
The Collection
Drama, Family, Romantic
2016, USA
7
Ricki and the Flash
Ricki and the Flash
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7
The End of the Tour
The End of the Tour
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
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