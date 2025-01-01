Menu
Kinoafisha Films Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden Awards

Awards and nominations of Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden 2013

Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Winner
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013 Sundance Film Festival 2013
Documentary
Nominee
