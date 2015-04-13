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7.5
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Living with Lincoln
7.5
Living with Lincoln
, 2015
Living with Lincoln
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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Posters
7.5
Synopsis
Filmmaker Peter Kunhardt examines how a one-of-a-kind collection of Abraham Lincoln photos and memorabilia have profoundly shaped the lives and sensibilities of five generations of his family.
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Cast
Peter W. Kunhardt
Self - Narrator
Dossy Peabody
Dorothy Kunhardt
Director
Brian Oakes
,
Peter W. Kunhardt
Writer
Peter W. Kunhardt
,
George Kunhardt
,
Teddy Kunhardt
Composer
Chris Bacon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
13 April 2015
Production
Kunhardt Films
Also known as
Living with Lincoln, A Vida com Lincoln, Viviendo con Lincoln, Życie z Lincolnem, 你不知道的林肯
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
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