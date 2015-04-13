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Poster of Living with Lincoln
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Living with Lincoln
7.5

Living with Lincoln

, 2015
Living with Lincoln
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Living with Lincoln
7.5

Synopsis

Filmmaker Peter Kunhardt examines how a one-of-a-kind collection of Abraham Lincoln photos and memorabilia have profoundly shaped the lives and sensibilities of five generations of his family.

Cast

Peter W. Kunhardt
Self - Narrator
Dossy Peabody
Dorothy Kunhardt
Director Brian Oakes, Peter W. Kunhardt
Writer Peter W. Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt
Composer Chris Bacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 13 April 2015
Production Kunhardt Films
Also known as
Living with Lincoln, A Vida com Lincoln, Viviendo con Lincoln, Życie z Lincolnem, 你不知道的林肯

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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