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Poster of Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley
6.1

Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley

, 2020
Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley
USA / Children's, Adventure, Animation / 18+
Poster of Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley
6.1

Synopsis

"Secrets of Snowy Valley" is the third TV special produced for the Enchantimals cartoon series.

Cast

Cassandra Lee Morris
Cassandra Lee Morris
Jump
Rachel Butera
Key Glacier
Alex Cartañá
Flake
Doug Erholtz
Ice Imp
Deby Derryberry
Bevy Bunny
Larissa Gallagher
Jayla
Larissa Gallagher
Jayla
Jonquil Goode
Patter Peacock
Jordan Quisno
Tux
Jordan Quisno
Tux
Michelle Ruff
Flick
Tara Sands
Danessa Deer
Director Jayson Thiessen
Writer Lissa Kapstrom, Obie Scott Wade
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 43 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 26 September 2020
World premiere 26 September 2020
Release date
28 November 2020 Russia 0+
26 September 2020 Canada G
26 September 2020 USA
Production Kickstart Entertainment, Mattel Television
Also known as
Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley, Enchantimals: Lumise Oru festival, Enchantimals: Os Segredos do Vale Nevado, Enchantimals: Segredos do Vale Nevado

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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