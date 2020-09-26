Cast
Rachel Butera
Key Glacier
Deby Derryberry
Bevy Bunny
Jonquil Goode
Patter Peacock
Cast and Crew
Writer
Lissa Kapstrom, Obie Scott Wade
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
43 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
26 September 2020
World premiere
26 September 2020
Release date
|28 November 2020
|Russia
|
|0+
|26 September 2020
|Canada
|
|G
|26 September 2020
|USA
|
|
Production
Kickstart Entertainment, Mattel Television
Also known as
Enchantimals: Secrets of Snowy Valley, Enchantimals: Lumise Oru festival, Enchantimals: Os Segredos do Vale Nevado, Enchantimals: Segredos do Vale Nevado