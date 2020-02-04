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Love Birds
3.3
Love Birds
, 2020
Love Birds
USA / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.3
Synopsis
Newly minted Cupid, Sullivan, can't wait to sling his first arrows. But the love birds he's assigned to prove anything but willing subjects.
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Director
Evan Tramel
Writer
BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
4 February 2020
World premiere
4 February 2020
Production
WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Love Birds
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Cartoon rating
3.3
Rate
15
votes
3.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 13 February 2023
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Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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