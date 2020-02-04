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Poster of Love Birds
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Love Birds
3.3

Love Birds

, 2020
Love Birds
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of Love Birds
3.3

Synopsis

Newly minted Cupid, Sullivan, can't wait to sling his first arrows. But the love birds he's assigned to prove anything but willing subjects.
Director Evan Tramel
Writer BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 4 February 2020
World premiere 4 February 2020
Production WOWNow Entertainment
Also known as
Love Birds

Cartoon rating

3.3
Rate 15 votes
3.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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