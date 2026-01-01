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About
Filmography
Evan Tramel
Evan Tramel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evan Tramel
Evan Tramel
Evan Tramel
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
Space Guardians 2
(2018)
5.3
Sea Horses
(2019)
5.2
Space Explorers
(2018)
Filmography
3.3
Love Birds
Love Birds
Animation
2020, USA
1.5
Zoo Wars 2
Zoo Wars 2
Animation
2019, USA
5.3
Sea Horses
Sea Horses
Animation
2019, USA
4.1
ImaginationLand
ImaginationLand
Animation
2018, USA
5.2
Space Explorers
Space Explorers
Animation
2018, USA
2.3
Zoo Wars
Zoo Wars
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
4.1
Penguin Rescue
Penguin Rescue
Animation
2018, USA
7.1
Space Guardians 2
Space Guardians 2
Animation
2018, USA
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