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Jill Rips
3.9
Jill Rips
, 2000
Jill Rips
USA, Canada / Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
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Filming locations
3.9
Synopsis
A tough guy goes undercover on a personal mission of vengeance into the hardcore world of S&M, to find out who's responsible for the death of his brother.
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Cast
Dolph Lundgren
Matt Sorenson
Richard Fitzpatrick
Eddie
Danielle Brett
Irene
Charles Seixas
'Big Jim' Conway
Kristi Angus
Frances
Sandi Ross
Mary O.
Greg Ellwand
Peerse
Susan Kottman
Mrs. Sorenson
Victor Pedtrchenko
Joe Jujavia
Kylie Bax
Serena
Director
Anthony Hickox
Writer
Kevin Bernhardt
,
Jim Wynorski
,
Gareth Wardell
,
Frederic Lindsay
Composer
Thomas Barquee
,
Steve Gurevitch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2000
World premiere
28 January 2000
Release date
28 January 2000
USA
R
MPAA
R
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Annex Entertainment, Franchise Pictures, Phoenician Entertainment
Also known as
Jill Rips, Deseos ocultos, Asesino implacable, Assassinatos em Boston, Hasfelmetsző Jill, Jill l'éventreur, Jill le tueur, Jill Rips - Indagine a luci rosse, Jill Rips - Viiltäjä, Jill the Killer, Jill the Ripper, Killer Instinct, Niebezpieczny związek, O timoros, Rappija Jill, Tied Up, Внезапный удар, ジルリップス, 殺無赦
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Film rating
3.9
Rate
10
votes
3.9
IMDb
Updated 8 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Joe Jujavia
Somebody told me you were looking for me, ex-policeman. What can I help you with?
Matt Sorenson
I was just wondering where I can pickup a wig like that.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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