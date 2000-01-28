Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jill Rips
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Jill Rips
3.9

Jill Rips

, 2000
Jill Rips
USA, Canada / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Jill Rips
3.9

Synopsis

A tough guy goes undercover on a personal mission of vengeance into the hardcore world of S&M, to find out who's responsible for the death of his brother.

Cast

Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Matt Sorenson
Richard Fitzpatrick
Eddie
Danielle Brett
Irene
Charles Seixas
'Big Jim' Conway
Kristi Angus
Frances
Sandi Ross
Mary O.
Greg Ellwand
Peerse
Susan Kottman
Mrs. Sorenson
Victor Pedtrchenko
Joe Jujavia
Kylie Bax
Serena
Director Anthony Hickox
Writer Kevin Bernhardt, Jim Wynorski, Gareth Wardell, Frederic Lindsay
Composer Thomas Barquee, Steve Gurevitch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 28 January 2000
Release date
28 January 2000 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Production Annex Entertainment, Franchise Pictures, Phoenician Entertainment
Also known as
Jill Rips, Deseos ocultos, Asesino implacable, Assassinatos em Boston, Hasfelmetsző Jill, Jill l'éventreur, Jill le tueur, Jill Rips - Indagine a luci rosse, Jill Rips - Viiltäjä, Jill the Killer, Jill the Ripper, Killer Instinct, Niebezpieczny związek, O timoros, Rappija Jill, Tied Up, Внезапный удар, ジルリップス, 殺無赦

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 8 February 2023

Quotes

Joe Jujavia Somebody told me you were looking for me, ex-policeman. What can I help you with?
Matt Sorenson I was just wondering where I can pickup a wig like that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more