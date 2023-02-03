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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Vedikkettu
5.6
Vedikkettu
, 2023
Vedikkettu
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Synopsis
Revolves around the lives of people belonging to two islands Manjapra and Karingotta. They frequently fight against each other but unite only for the yearly festival. What will happen when a love story blooms between the islands?
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Cast
Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Shibuttan
Aiswarya Anilkumar
Shimily
Dhipu N. Baabu
Thakkudu
Bibin George
Chitheresh
Reghunath Paleri
Doctor
Neethu Chandran
Rajitha
Arun Manjaly
Manjusree Nair
Director
Bibin George
,
Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Writer
Bibin George
,
Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 38 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 February 2023
Release date
3 February 2023
India
U
9 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Budget
90,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$1,943
Production
Badushaa Cinemas, Pen & Paper Creations, Sree Gokulam Movies
Also known as
Vedikkettu, Vedikettu
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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