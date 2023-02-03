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Poster of Vedikkettu
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Vedikkettu
5.6

Vedikkettu

, 2023
Vedikkettu
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Vedikkettu
5.6

Synopsis

Revolves around the lives of people belonging to two islands Manjapra and Karingotta. They frequently fight against each other but unite only for the yearly festival. What will happen when a love story blooms between the islands?

Cast

Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Shibuttan
Aiswarya Anilkumar
Shimily
Dhipu N. Baabu
Thakkudu
Bibin George
Chitheresh
Reghunath Paleri
Doctor
Neethu Chandran
Rajitha
Arun Manjaly
Manjusree Nair
Director Bibin George, Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Writer Bibin George, Vishnu Unnikrishnan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 February 2023
Release date
3 February 2023 India U
9 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 90,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,943
Production Badushaa Cinemas, Pen & Paper Creations, Sree Gokulam Movies
Also known as
Vedikkettu, Vedikettu

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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