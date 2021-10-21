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Poster of The CEO of Sinaloa
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The CEO of Sinaloa
6.8

The CEO of Sinaloa

, 2021
The CEO of Sinaloa
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The CEO of Sinaloa
6.8

Synopsis

The CEO of Sinaloa takes an objective, in-depth, and original approach to the story of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the head of a violent, criminal drug empire known as the Sinaloa Cartel. We tell the story through a business lens, bre

Cast

Malcom Beith
Self
Jose Reveles
Self
Alejandro Llantada
Self
Alan Feuer
Self
Vanda Felbab-Brown
Self
Jadrian Wooten
Self
Coss Marte
Self
Alejandro Hope
Self
Jack Riley
Self
Oscar Valle
Cartel Bodyguard & Drug Lab Tech
Writer Peter Bull, David O'Donnell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 21 October 2021
Production Jupiter Entertainment
Also known as
The CEO of Sinaloa, Narko-topchefen El Chapo

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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