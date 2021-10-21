Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
The CEO of Sinaloa
6.8
The CEO of Sinaloa
, 2021
The CEO of Sinaloa
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
The CEO of Sinaloa takes an objective, in-depth, and original approach to the story of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the head of a violent, criminal drug empire known as the Sinaloa Cartel. We tell the story through a business lens, bre
Expand
Cast
Malcom Beith
Self
Jose Reveles
Self
Alejandro Llantada
Self
Alan Feuer
Self
Vanda Felbab-Brown
Self
Jadrian Wooten
Self
Coss Marte
Self
Alejandro Hope
Self
Jack Riley
Self
Oscar Valle
Cartel Bodyguard & Drug Lab Tech
Writer
Peter Bull
,
David O'Donnell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
21 October 2021
Production
Jupiter Entertainment
Also known as
The CEO of Sinaloa, Narko-topchefen El Chapo
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree