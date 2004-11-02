ProductionCenturion, The Carousel Picture Company, Time Studio
Also known as
Retrograde, Commander, El enviado - The identity, Misja w czasie, Retrocesso Arriscado, Retrográd, Retrograde - Krieg auf dem Eisplaneten, Retrograde - paluu menneisyyteen, Tagasiminek, Time Travelers, Φονική καταδίωξη στους πάγους, Назад във времето, Ретроград, ドルフ・ラングレン in レトログレイド2204, 時空救援
Film rating
3.2
Rate10 votes
3.2IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.