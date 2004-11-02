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Poster of Retrograde
3.2
Kinoafisha Films Retrograde
3.2

Retrograde

, 2004
Retrograde
Luxembourg, Italy, Great Britain, USA / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Retrograde
3.2

Synopsis

Two time travelers with opposing views are sent back to the present aboard a research ship in the Antarctic to prevent a global biological disaster from occuring

Cast

Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
John Foster
Gary Daniels
Markus
Silvia De Santis
Renee Diaz
Joe Montana
Dalton
Joe Sagal
Andrew Schrader
Ken Samuels
Robert Davies
David Jean Thomas
Jefferson
Jamie Treacher
Mackenzie
Marco Lorenzini
Bruce
Scott Joseph
Greg
Director Christopher Kulikowski
Writer Tom Reeve, Christopher Kulikowski, Gianluca Curti
Composer Stephen Melillo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Luxembourg / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 2 November 2004
Release date
2 November 2004 Russia
14 January 2005 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Production Centurion, The Carousel Picture Company, Time Studio
Also known as
Retrograde, Commander, El enviado - The identity, Misja w czasie, Retrocesso Arriscado, Retrográd, Retrograde - Krieg auf dem Eisplaneten, Retrograde - paluu menneisyyteen, Tagasiminek, Time Travelers, Φονική καταδίωξη στους πάγους, Назад във времето, Ретроград, ドルフ・ラングレン in レトログレイド2204, 時空救援

Film rating

3.2
Rate 10 votes
3.2 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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