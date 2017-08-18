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Poster of The Monster Project
4.5
Kinoafisha Films The Monster Project
4.5

The Monster Project

, 2017
The Monster Project
USA / Action, Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Monster Project
4.5

Synopsis

When aspiring horror filmmakers post an online casting call looking for "real life" monsters to interview for their upcoming documentary called, The Monster Project, they find three individuals claiming to be a skin-walker, a vampire, and a demon. Meeting these monsters at a remote mansion in the woods on the night of a total lunar eclipse, the filmmakers invite the three subjects to share their haunting, personal experiences. Working on the crew is a recovering drug addict who suffers withdrawal and paranoia. As a person of faith, he fears his friends underestimate the dark powers they are summoning. When the interviews turn deadly, he must battle the demons, inside and out, to escape the house and defeat the rise of evil incarnate.

Cast

Toby Hemingway
Bryan
Justin Bruening
Justin Bruening
Devon
Jamal Quezaire
Jamal
Murielle Zuker
Murielle
Yvonne Zima
Shayla
Ixtlan
Skinwalker
Ixtlan
Skinwalker
Shiori Ideta
Shiori
Jim Storm
Richard
Susan Stangl
Martha
Phillip Sebal
James Sanders
Director Victor Mathieu
Writer Corbin Billings, Shariya Lynn, Victor Mathieu
Composer Emir Isilay, Pinar Toprak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 18 August 2017
World premiere 18 August 2017
Budget $250,000
Also known as
The Monster Project, Donde habita el diablo, Koletiseprojekt, Проект 'Монстр', モンスター・プロジェクト

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 1 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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