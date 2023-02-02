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Poster of Theru
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Theru
7.6

Theru

, 2023
Theru
India / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Theru
7.6

Synopsis

Hari and his two friends who get embroiled in a murder case under unusual circumstances. They deal with the power-play, haplessness and trauma.

Cast

Baburaj
Nilja K. Baby
Nithya
Amith Chakalakkal
Rahul Nair
Police Constable
Veena Nair
Azees Nedumangad
Alexander Prasanth
Sreejith Ravi
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Ria Siara
Director S.J. Sinu
Writer Dinil P.K.
Composer Neha Nair, Yakzan Gary Pereira
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 February 2023
Release date
2 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,341
Production Blue Hill Nael Communications, Nile and Blue Hill Motion Pictures
Also known as
Theru

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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