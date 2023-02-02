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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Theru
7.6
Theru
, 2023
Theru
India / Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
Hari and his two friends who get embroiled in a murder case under unusual circumstances. They deal with the power-play, haplessness and trauma.
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Cast
Baburaj
Nilja K. Baby
Nithya
Amith Chakalakkal
Rahul Nair
Police Constable
Veena Nair
Azees Nedumangad
Alexander Prasanth
Sreejith Ravi
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Ria Siara
Director
S.J. Sinu
Writer
Dinil P.K.
Composer
Neha Nair
,
Yakzan Gary Pereira
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 February 2023
Release date
2 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$1,341
Production
Blue Hill Nael Communications, Nile and Blue Hill Motion Pictures
Also known as
Theru
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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