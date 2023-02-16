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3.1
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Coco's Adventures
3.1
Coco's Adventures
, 2023
Moghamarat Coco
Egypt / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.1
Synopsis
The events revolve around the struggle between good and evil, not among humans but through a new perspective among animals inside a veterinary hospital.
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Cast
Bayoumi Fouad
Koko
Mohamed Osama
Shereen Reda
Khaled El-Sawi
Hamdi El-Mirghani
Guest Star
Amr Abdel Aziz
Menna Fadaly
Ehab Fahmy
Esraa Abdel Fatah
Guest Star
Taher Abou Leila
Director
Ismail Farouk
Writer
Ihab Nasser
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
16 February 2023
Release date
21 April 2023
Egypt
16 February 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$46,529
Production
Art Makers Production
Also known as
Moughamarat Koko, Moghamarat Coco
More
Film rating
3.1
Rate
15
votes
3.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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