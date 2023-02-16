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Poster of Coco's Adventures
3.1
Kinoafisha Films Coco's Adventures
3.1

Coco's Adventures

, 2023
Moghamarat Coco
Egypt / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Coco's Adventures
3.1

Synopsis

The events revolve around the struggle between good and evil, not among humans but through a new perspective among animals inside a veterinary hospital.

Cast

Bayoumi Fouad
Koko
Mohamed Osama
Shereen Reda
Khaled El-Sawi
Hamdi El-Mirghani
Guest Star
Amr Abdel Aziz
Menna Fadaly
Ehab Fahmy
Esraa Abdel Fatah
Guest Star
Taher Abou Leila
Director Ismail Farouk
Writer Ihab Nasser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 February 2023
Release date
21 April 2023 Egypt
16 February 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $46,529
Production Art Makers Production
Also known as
Moughamarat Koko, Moghamarat Coco

Film rating

3.1
Rate 15 votes
3.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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