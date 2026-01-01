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Lee Joo-yeong
Lee Joo-yeong Lee Joo-yeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Joo-yeong

Lee Joo-yeong

Lee Joo-yeong

Date of Birth
14 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Itaewon Class 8.6
Itaewon Class (2020)
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo 8.4
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016)
Live 8.1
Live (2018)

Filmography

Beyond the Bar
Beyond the Bar
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Surely Tomorrow
Surely Tomorrow
Romantic, 2025, South Korea
No Mercy
No Mercy
Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The 8 Show 7.1
The 8 Show
Comedy, Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Bitter Sweet Hell 6.4
Bitter Sweet Hell
Comedy, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
The Deal 7
The Deal
Drama, Crime, Thriller, , 2023, South Korea
Believer 2 6.6
Believer 2 Dokjeon 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Green Night 5.4
Green Night Lü ye
Crime, Drama 2023, China / Hong Kong
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