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About
Filmography
Lee Joo-yeong
Lee Joo-yeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Joo-yeong
Lee Joo-yeong
Lee Joo-yeong
Date of Birth
14 February 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Itaewon Class
(2020)
8.4
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
(2016)
8.1
Live
(2018)
Filmography
Beyond the Bar
Drama,
2025, South Korea
Surely Tomorrow
Romantic,
2025, South Korea
No Mercy
Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.1
The 8 Show
Comedy, Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
6.4
Bitter Sweet Hell
Comedy, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
7
The Deal
Drama, Crime, Thriller, ,
2023, South Korea
6.6
Believer 2
Dokjeon 2
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.4
Green Night
Lü ye
Crime, Drama
2023, China / Hong Kong
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