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Poster of The Conscience
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Conscience
6.9

The Conscience

, 2022
Совесть
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Conscience
6.9

Synopsis

Petrograd, Soviet Union, 1920s. Boris Letush, devastated by a personal tragedy, feels the need to put his conscience and his principles before the demands of the cruel system he serves, where law and justice are systematically ignored.

Cast

Vladislav Komarov
Aleksandr Kononets
Aleksandr Kononets
Natalya Sveshnikova
Anastasiya Melnikova
Anastasiya Melnikova
Vasiliy Shipicyn
Director Aleksey Kozlov
Writer Aleksey Kozlov, Petr Smirnov
Composer Aleksey Karpov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 June 2021
Also known as
The Conscience, Conciencia, Sovest, Südametunnistus, Совесть

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 25 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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