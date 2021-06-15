Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The Conscience
6.9
The Conscience
, 2022
Совесть
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
Petrograd, Soviet Union, 1920s. Boris Letush, devastated by a personal tragedy, feels the need to put his conscience and his principles before the demands of the cruel system he serves, where law and justice are systematically ignored.
Expand
Cast
Vladislav Komarov
Aleksandr Kononets
Natalya Sveshnikova
Anastasiya Melnikova
Vasiliy Shipicyn
Director
Aleksey Kozlov
Writer
Aleksey Kozlov
,
Petr Smirnov
Composer
Aleksey Karpov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
15 June 2021
Also known as
The Conscience, Conciencia, Sovest, Südametunnistus, Совесть
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 25 January 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree