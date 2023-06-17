Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Problemista
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Problemista

Problemista

Problemista 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream.

Problemista - trailer
Problemista  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 May 2024
World premiere 17 June 2023
Release date
22 March 2024 Bulgaria
13 June 2024 Germany 12
29 August 2024 Guatemala
22 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
18 July 2024 Mexico
22 March 2024 Moldova
13 June 2024 Spain 18
22 March 2024 Tajikistan
22 March 2024 USA R
22 March 2024 Uzbekistan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,677,522
Production A24, Exile Content Studio, Fruit Tree
Also known as
Problemista, L'Art des problèmes, Problem Diyarı, Проблемная, Проблемний, 大麻煩家
Director
Julio Torres
Cast
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
Greta Lee
Greta Lee
James Scully
James Scully
RZA
RZA
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Problemista
Romantic Comedy 5.9
Romantic Comedy (2019)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Problemista - trailer
Problemista Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more