Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream.
|22 March 2024
|Bulgaria
|13 June 2024
|Germany
|12
|29 August 2024
|Guatemala
|22 March 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|18 July 2024
|Mexico
|22 March 2024
|Moldova
|13 June 2024
|Spain
|18
|22 March 2024
|Tajikistan
|22 March 2024
|USA
|R
|22 March 2024
|Uzbekistan