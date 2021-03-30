After civilization succumbs to a deadly pandemic and his wife is murdered, a special forces soldier abandons his duty and becomes a hermit in the Nordic wilderness. Years later, a wounded woman appears on his doorstep. She's escaped from a lab and her pursuers believe her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. He's hesitant to get involved, but all doubts are cast aside when he discovers her pursuer is none other than Commander Stone, the man that murdered his wife some years ago.
Last Man Down, A túlélés oltárán, Do ostatniej kropli krwi, El último superviviente, Ha'Sorred Ha'Akharon, O Último a Cair, Pandemia: A Guerra Final, Pandemia: La guerra final, Poslední z vyvolených, Viimse veretilgani, Джон Вуд. Последняя кровь, Последний павший, 라스트 맨 다운
Film rating
3.5
Rate10 votes
3.5IMDb
Updated 27 January 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.