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Poster of Last Man Down
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Last Man Down
3.5

Last Man Down

, 2021
Last Man Down
Sweden, Great Britain / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Last Man Down
3.5

Synopsis

After civilization succumbs to a deadly pandemic and his wife is murdered, a special forces soldier abandons his duty and becomes a hermit in the Nordic wilderness. Years later, a wounded woman appears on his doorstep. She's escaped from a lab and her pursuers believe her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. He's hesitant to get involved, but all doubts are cast aside when he discovers her pursuer is none other than Commander Stone, the man that murdered his wife some years ago.

Cast

Daniel Stisen
John Wood
Olga Kent
Maria Johnson
Daniel Nehme
Commander Stone
Stanislav Ianevski
Dr. Feltspat
Natassia Malthe
Natassia Malthe
Zahara
Madeleine Vall
Granite
Stephanie Siadatan
Emilia
Michael Billington
Mason
Veera Seppälä
Pietra
Robert Follin
Adam
Director Fansu Njie
Writer Fansu Njie, Daniel Stisen, Andreas Vasshaug
Composer Alexander Arntzen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 30 March 2021
World premiere 30 March 2021
MPAA R
Production Daniel Stisen Productions, Fansu Film
Also known as
Last Man Down, A túlélés oltárán, Do ostatniej kropli krwi, El último superviviente, Ha'Sorred Ha'Akharon, O Último a Cair, Pandemia: A Guerra Final, Pandemia: La guerra final, Poslední z vyvolených, Viimse veretilgani, Джон Вуд. Последняя кровь, Последний павший, 라스트 맨 다운

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb
Updated 27 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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