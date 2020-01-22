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Marlene
4.5
Marlene
, 2020
Marlene
Austria / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
4.5
Cast
Franz Bischof
Seppi
Siruan Darbandi
Felix
Thomas Geiger
Wachmann
Sophia Grabner
Lola
Paul Hassler
Frank
Caroline Mercedes Hochfelner
Marlene
Lukas Johne
City Slicker
Monika Kupper
Dirne der Kaiserin
Eva Maria Marold
Kaiserin
David Miesmer
Bösewicht
Director
Stefan Müller
Writer
Stefan Müller
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Austria
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
18 February 2022
World premiere
22 January 2020
Release date
22 January 2020
Austria
Production
Fly Oli, LOOM
Also known as
Marlene, El amor mata, 마를린
More
Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2022
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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