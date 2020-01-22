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Poster of Marlene
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Marlene
4.5

Marlene

, 2020
Marlene
Austria / Action / 18+
Poster of Marlene
4.5

Cast

Franz Bischof
Seppi
Siruan Darbandi
Felix
Thomas Geiger
Wachmann
Sophia Grabner
Lola
Paul Hassler
Frank
Caroline Mercedes Hochfelner
Marlene
Lukas Johne
City Slicker
Monika Kupper
Dirne der Kaiserin
Eva Maria Marold
Kaiserin
David Miesmer
Bösewicht
Director Stefan Müller
Writer Stefan Müller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 18 February 2022
World premiere 22 January 2020
Release date
22 January 2020 Austria
Production Fly Oli, LOOM
Also known as
Marlene, El amor mata, 마를린

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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