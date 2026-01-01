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Nanako Matsushima Nanako Matsushima
Kinoafisha Persons Nanako Matsushima

Nanako Matsushima

Nanako Matsushima

Date of Birth
13 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

When Marnie Was There 7.9
When Marnie Was There (2014)
Ring 7.3
Ring (1997)
Shield of Straw 6.2
Shield of Straw (2013)

Filmography

The Great Yokai War: Guardians 5.7
The Great Yokai War: Guardians Yokai Daisenso Gâdianzu
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2021, Japan
When Marnie Was There 7.9
When Marnie Was There Omoide no Mânî
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2014, Japan
Shield of Straw 6.2
Shield of Straw Wara no tate
Thriller 2013, Japan
Ring 7.3
Ring Ringu
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy 1997, Japan
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