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About
Filmography
Nanako Matsushima
Nanako Matsushima
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nanako Matsushima
Nanako Matsushima
Nanako Matsushima
Date of Birth
13 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
When Marnie Was There
(2014)
7.3
Ring
(1997)
6.2
Shield of Straw
(2013)
Filmography
5.7
The Great Yokai War: Guardians
Yokai Daisenso Gâdianzu
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2021, Japan
7.9
When Marnie Was There
Omoide no Mânî
Anime, Drama, Fantasy
2014, Japan
6.2
Shield of Straw
Wara no tate
Thriller
2013, Japan
7.3
Ring
Ringu
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy
1997, Japan
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