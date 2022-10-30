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8.7
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Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
8.7
Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
, 2022
Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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8.7
Synopsis
The inspiring journey of professional MMA fighter and two-time world champion Rose Namajunas. The film documents her circuitous path to success and spotlights Namajunas' rare combination of ferocity, artistry, and vulnerability.
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Cast
Rose Namajunas
Pat Barry
Trevor Wittman
Halle Berry
Self
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Self
Greg Nelson
Brett Okamoto
Self
Kamaru Usman
Self
Dana White
Weili Zhang
Self
Director
Marius A. Markevicius
Writer
Marius A. Markevicius
Composer
Novica Bozunovich
,
Jaron Halmy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
30 October 2022
Release date
10 February 2023
Lithuania
N16
Worldwide Gross
$139,169
Production
Sorrento Productions
Also known as
Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist, Rose Namajunas: aš esu čempionė
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Film rating
8.7
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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