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Poster of Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
8.7
Kinoafisha Films Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
8.7

Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist

, 2022
Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist
8.7

Synopsis

The inspiring journey of professional MMA fighter and two-time world champion Rose Namajunas. The film documents her circuitous path to success and spotlights Namajunas' rare combination of ferocity, artistry, and vulnerability.

Cast

Rose Namajunas
Pat Barry
Trevor Wittman
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Self
Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Self
Greg Nelson
Brett Okamoto
Self
Kamaru Usman
Self
Dana White
Weili Zhang
Self
Director Marius A. Markevicius
Writer Marius A. Markevicius
Composer Novica Bozunovich, Jaron Halmy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 October 2022
Release date
10 February 2023 Lithuania N16
Worldwide Gross $139,169
Production Sorrento Productions
Also known as
Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist, Rose Namajunas: aš esu čempionė

Film rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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