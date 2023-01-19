Menu
Poster of Detective Knight: Independence
IMDb Rating: 3.5
Kinoafisha Films Detective Knight: Independence

Detective Knight: Independence

Detective Knight: Independence 18+
Synopsis

Detective James Knight 's last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from imperiling the city's festivities. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show... one that will strike dangerously close to Knight's home.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 January 2023
World premiere 19 January 2023
Release date
3 March 2023 Denmark 15
3 March 2023 Germany 16
20 January 2023 Ireland 15
9 February 2023 Israel 14
13 December 2023 South Korea 15
3 March 2023 Spain 18
19 January 2023 UAE 18TC
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $53,342
Production BondIt Media Capital, End 2 End Productions, Lionsgate
Also known as
Detective Knight: Independence, Balash New Yorki: Ha'Messima Ha'Akharona, Detective Knight - Fine dei giochi, Détective Knight: Indépendance, Detective Knight: Independencia, Detective Knight: Última misión, Detektiiv Knight 3, Detektyw Knight: Dzień Niepodległości, Detetive Knight: Independência, Knight nyomozó 3: Függetlenség, Детектив Найт: Независимость, ダイ・ハード 最後の戦場, 俠探特攻：驚爆獨立日
Director
Edward Drake
Edward Drake
Cast
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis
Jack Kilmer
Jack Kilmer
Dina Meyer
Dina Meyer
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Willow Shields
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.1
15 votes
3.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
