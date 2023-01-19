Detective James Knight 's last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from imperiling the city's festivities. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show... one that will strike dangerously close to Knight's home.
CountryCanada / USA
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere20 January 2023
World premiere19 January 2023
Release date
3 March 2023
Denmark
15
3 March 2023
Germany
16
20 January 2023
Ireland
15
9 February 2023
Israel
14
13 December 2023
South Korea
15
3 March 2023
Spain
18
19 January 2023
UAE
18TC
MPAAR
Budget$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross$53,342
ProductionBondIt Media Capital, End 2 End Productions, Lionsgate