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Poster of Schedule for the Day After Tomorrow
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Schedule for the Day After Tomorrow
6.1

Schedule for the Day After Tomorrow

, 1979
Raspisaniye na poslezavtra
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Schedule for the Day After Tomorrow
6.1

Synopsis

A literary teacher Antonina Sergeevna goes to work at an elite physical and mathematical lyceum from a regular school. She is surprised to see how respectful the students are here - as to full-fledged creative personalities. Soon she begins an affair with a young school principal - a talented physicist, candidate of science. But the euphoria of the first months of communication with students is replaced by disappointment - her pets turn out to be cold, rational people, almost indifferent to the beautiful ...

Cast

Oleg Dahl
Oleg Dahl
Andrey Andreyevich
Margarita Terekhova
Margarita Terekhova
Antonina Sergeyevna
Tamara Degtyaryova
Zinaida Ivanovna
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Igor Nikolayevich
Aleksandr Denisov
Oleg Pavlovich
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Semyon Semyonovich
Vyacheslav Baranov
Viktor Kovalyov
Yuri Vorotnitsky
Vova Ovechkin
Vladimir Solodovnikov
Sasha Bagration
Irina Metlitskaya
Katya Shumeyko
Director Igor Dobrolyubov
Writer Nina Fomina
Composer Vladimir Shainsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 29 April 1979
Release date
29 April 1979 Belarus
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Raspisaniye na poslezavtra, Schedule for the Day After Tomorrow, Ülehomne päevakava, Расписание на послезавтра

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 29 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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