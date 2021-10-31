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Poster of Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
5.8
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
5.8

Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival

, 2021
The Anger
Germany, Lebanon, Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
5.8
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival - Dubbed trailer
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

In post-war Lebanon, Ida, a young Lebanese girl, flees her small village and her alcoholic mother and goes to the big city. There, she starts dating a European man not knowing what is in store for her.

Cast

Manal Issa
Manal Issa
Ida
Julia Kassar
Mother
Mohamad Akil
Uncle
Pierre Chamassian
Taxi driver
Aurélien Chaussade
Hans
Houssam Sabbah
Father
Director Marie Surae
Writer Olga Artemyeva, Marie Surae
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Lebanon / Russia
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 31 October 2021
Release date
2 February 2023 Russia BASE Development
Budget 140,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $6,768
Production Né à Beyrouth Films, Scoop Production, The Post Republic
Also known as
The Anger, Al Ghadab, Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival, Гнев

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival - Dubbed trailer
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival Dubbed trailer
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