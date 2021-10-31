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Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
5.8
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
, 2021
The Anger
Germany, Lebanon, Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.8
Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
Dubbed trailer
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Synopsis
In post-war Lebanon, Ida, a young Lebanese girl, flees her small village and her alcoholic mother and goes to the big city. There, she starts dating a European man not knowing what is in store for her.
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Cast
Manal Issa
Ida
Julia Kassar
Mother
Mohamad Akil
Uncle
Pierre Chamassian
Taxi driver
Aurélien Chaussade
Hans
Houssam Sabbah
Father
Director
Marie Surae
Writer
Olga Artemyeva
,
Marie Surae
Composer
Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / Lebanon / Russia
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
31 October 2021
Release date
2 February 2023
Russia
BASE Development
Budget
140,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$6,768
Production
Né à Beyrouth Films, Scoop Production, The Post Republic
Also known as
The Anger, Al Ghadab, Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival, Гнев
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
12
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 26 February 2026
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Now the Anger at the Canadian Lebanese Film Festival
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