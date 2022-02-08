Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of As Good As Dead
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films As Good As Dead

As Good As Dead

As Good As Dead 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Bryant, a man with a mysterious past, moves to a small Mexican border-town to start over and live the simple life. While there, he reluctantly befriends a troubled local teen who has recently lost his mother and is being recruited by the local street gang. Bryant keeps the boy on the straight and narrow by introducing him to martial arts and taking on the role of mentor, teacher and father-figure. As the story unfolds we learn that Bryant is much more than a man who moved to Mexico to live the simple life. Bryant is running from a complex, violent past that he believes he left behind. As his past catches up with him, he is forced into a life and death struggle to clear his name, save the boy and get back all that he left behind.
Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 16 December 2022
World premiere 8 February 2022
Worldwide Gross $20,559
Production Odyssey Motion Pictures, Badhouse Studios Mexico
Also known as
As Good as Dead, As Good As Dead: Ahora más peligroso, As Good As Dead. Ahora más peligroso, Nogales, Öldün Say, Treinamento Brutal, Покойник, ハイド・アウト
Director
R. Ellis Frazier
Cast
Tom Berenger
Tom Berenger
Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Louis Mandylor
Louis Mandylor
Gillian White
Gillian White
Cast and Crew
Similar films for As Good As Dead
Amelia's Children 5.5
Amelia's Children (2023)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more