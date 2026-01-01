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About
Filmography
Michael Copon
Michael Copon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Copon
Michael Copon
Michael Copon
Date of Birth
13 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.5
Prisoner of War
(2025)
5.8
As Good As Dead
(2022)
5.2
Night of the Demons
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
War
Year
All
2025
2022
2015
2010
2008
All
5
Films
5
Producer
1
Actor
5
6.5
Prisoner of War
Prisoner of War
Action, Thriller, War
2025, Philippines / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
As Good As Dead
As Good As Dead
Action
2022, Mexico / USA
3.3
A Perfect Vacation
A Perfect Vacation
Horror, Thriller, Action
2015, USA
5.2
Night of the Demons
Night of the Demons
Horror
2010, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2008, USA / South Africa / Germany
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