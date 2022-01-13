Menu
Poster of Naai Sekar
1 poster
Naai Sekar 18+
Synopsis

Sekar who works at an IT company in Chennai gets bitten by a neighbourhood scientist's dog, and their souls swapped.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 January 2022
Release date
14 January 2022 Australia
13 January 2022 India U
Worldwide Gross $259,667
Production AGS Entertainment
Also known as
Naai Sekar, Sathish Untitled Movie
Director
Kishore Rajkumar
Cast
K. Bujji Babu
Kpy Bala
Hitesh S. Bharadwaaj
Sunita Gogoi
Gnanasambandam Gurunathan
4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Naai Sekar Trailer
Stills
